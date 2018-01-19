Chatham County Chief talks precincts, staffing, service

The date is looming. February 1st.

That’s when Chatham County starts their own police department.. again.

But the county won’t be at full staff on that day.

The question is, what does that mean for the people??

44 officers. That’s all Chatham County has on staff so far.

51 more are in the system, and could be on staff later next month. But that doesn’t help day one.

Chief Jeff Hadley told News 3 he’s not surprised his department is short, and has a message for the citizens who may be worried.

“We will be able to fully staff and patrol and provide police services to the Islands and Whitefield precincts as they currently exist,” said Chief Hadley.

Those are just two of the three precincts in Chatham County’s jurisdiction.

The other, West Chatham. The County is asking for other departments, including their old partner, Savannah Police, to help them patrol when February 1st arrives.

“If someone needs us, someone needs law enforcement, they dont give two rips if its blue, brown dark blue, or french blue, they just need someone to show up,” said the Chief. “They need help. I think we all carry that spirit with us and at the end of the day we can’t lose sight of whats important we have to shed ego, lose biases of histories people carry into this conversation lets not forget about the people, they need us.”

“When a citizen calls 911, they are going to get an answer, we are going to dispatch the appropriate officer, they are going to respond and we are going to handle it the right way.”

The right way according to Hadley is “not” to rush the hiring process just to be ready February 1.. instead to find the best officers long term for the area.

“I’m not completely surprised,” explained Hadley. “I would have though we would be a little farther along, but I knew we wouldn’t be 100%. We want to hire the right people. and again I go back to this is not a numbers game, if I just want to hire 100 people and not vet them and lower standards and well, maybe he or she will work out. I don’t think that the type of police department Chatham County needs, wants or desires.”

On the first da, the Chief says there will be 8 Chatham County officers answering those calls on each shift in those two precincts. Hadley’s conservative estimate, it will be fall before Chatham county can get to “business as usual” and operate at “full strength”.

“I hope that a year from now you are going to be sitting across from me saying, talk about your first year chief, where you at and we are going to be talking about the quality officers we got and the service to the community.”

Hadley says he has enough interest in the command staff jobs.. he needs street officers now.

The hope, a new recruiting push will give the County 20 future officers in the police academy. Hadley has started looking deeper at officers certified in other states.. not just Georgia.

His hope – to have a full staff of 120 officers sometime in the next year.