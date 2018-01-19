Caught on Cam: Parent accused of sending 6-year-old to steal package

WESH Staff Published:

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) — Police in Florida are searching for the parents of a pint-sized package picker.

A homeowner was stunned to see a child run up on his porch, take a package and then run to a waiting car.

He double checked his home surveillance video and said the car came by— twice.

The homeowner called deputies and then posted the video on his community’s Facebook page.

The car was a green Infinity with black rims.

He wants his neighbors to be aware — if they did it to him one of them could be next.

 

