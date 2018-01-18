Video: 911 calls reveal terror in casino boat fire

(WFLA) Business will resume at Florida’s Tropical Breeze Casino Thursday, less than a week after one of their boats caught fire.

According to a spokeswoman, they will reopen for service. There is no word yet what time the casino boat will shuttle returning passengers out to the Gulf of Mexico.

Robert Boose was on the shuttle boat Sunday when he saw smoke.

“People are yelling at me jump, jump, jump. And I turned around and the flames started shooting out of the inside of the boat and I could really feel that heat,” said Boose.

Boose, along with other passengers and crew members, jumped in the freezing water.

Calls to 911 flooded Pasco County emergency services as the fire consumed the Island Lady. Authorities released the calls on Wednesday that reveal the harrowing moments when the fire broke out.

“Oh God, it’s going to blow up and there’s still people in the water,” one passenger said. “There’s 36 of us plus the staff so there’s probably 40 something. Oh God.”

