‘Stay off the roads’ Dale Jr. helps stranded NC motorist, then hits tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) — For driver Jeremy Labretone to be involved in an auto accident Wednesday wasn’t uncommon, considering the fact that winter weather battered the Carolinas all day.

Thousands of accidents were reported in North Carolina, mostly due to the ice and snow. The difference between Jeremy and everyone else, however, was the person who stopped to help him.

Labretone was driving his Cadillac CTS home from work when he lost control of his car, skidded into a ditch and hit a tree. His airbags didn’t deploy and he was just fine but his car was not so fortunate.

“When you hit a pine tree, it’s pretty solid. It ain’t moving!”

Labretone called his buddy, who arrived in a truck and they waited for a tow truck until a Good Samaritan stopped.

“I see this silver Jeep pull up,” Labretone recalled. “He rolled his window down and it was Dale Jr.”

Labretone was shocked but it wasn’t the first time he’s met the man affectionately known as “Junior.”

“I was like ‘Hey what’s up, Junior?'” Labretone said. “And I was like ‘Hey, can you help me?'”

“He said, ‘Well, I can try,'” Labretone recalled.

Earnhardt Jr. used his wench to help Labretone get his car out of the ditch and the day wore on with a story that people might not believe.

However, Dale Jr. tweeted a picture of the incident, giving Labretone some actual proof of his run-in with a racing legend.

NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018

Ironically, Dale Jr. said he also hit a pine tree about five minutes after helping Labretone.

No one suffered any injuries and Dale Jr. even offered up some free advice before he and Jeremy went their separate ways.

“He said, ‘you might want to get some new tires for this thing,’ and I said ‘yeah, you’re probably right.'”