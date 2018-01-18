Spending bill faces uphill battle

(NBC News) The looming threat of a government shutdown continues to hang over Washington.

Republicans on Thursday signaled they are trying to move the ball forward on a new spending deal, but not enough for some Democrats there will be no deal without an agreement on DACA, the Obama-era program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

“Horrible things will happen to innocent people,” Senator Dick Durbin warned, adding “There is a sense of urgency. We can’t put this off.”

Some Republicans are calling it petty politics.

“To block funding for our military – over unrelated issues – just makes no sense to me. It’s wrong,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

President Trump sent his chief of staff to bridge the gap on the hill, meeting separately with the conservative Freedom Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

“I do think this meeting was a positive step forward,” Rep. Luis Gutierrez said afterward.

