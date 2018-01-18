Police chiefs, sheriff differ on marijuana proposal

Related Coverage Savannah Alderman submits proposal to reduce marijuana fines

Should someone who is carrying marijuana end up behind bars? It’s a question under debate as one Savannah Alderman brings his controversial proposal in front of council.

Van Johnson says Savannah can get “ahead of the times” not by letting people carrying marijuana get off, but by not locking them up.

That’s why he has introduced an ordinance that would hit offenders in the wallet, not hit them with criminal charges.

“Savannah can be ahead of the curve when it comes to these criminal and social justice issues, or we can wait and do it after the entire world has done it,” said Van Johnson, Savannah Alderman.

Van Johnson’s proposed ordinance would involve a $150 fine each time for anyone carrying less than an ounce.. for their first three offenses.

That decision will be at city police officer’s discretion.

The offender will also be offered substance abuse counseling.

Some council people and the Chatham County Sheriff seemed cold to the idea.

“It seems to me that if I’m going to use marijuana, then I’m going to Savannah and not Garden City, not Pooler, not unincorporated Chatham County,” said Alderman Brian Foster. “Because its the easiest place to go if I get caught. I am concerned it would create more users and more sales of drugs in our city.”

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher says he has no issue with what the city will do but says “my officers will cite them and they will go to jail.”

But Johnson got support from two other seemingly unlikely sources, the incoming and outgoing Savannah Police Chiefs.

“We book about 600 people a year in Savannah for possession of marijuana, we cannot tell the officers not to follow state law,” said current SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin. “I do think they will use this ordinance if it’s passed because it makes sense for them because of the hour and a half to two hours to go from Eastside to Southside to take a while to get them booked.”

Interim SCMPD Chief Mark Revenew agrees, acknowledging the burden it can place on “young kids.”

“I don’t think they should carry that burden,” he said, “But I also agree with him it doesn’t legalize it, it does give officers discretion.”

Alderman Johnson said the support from Lumpkin and Revenew meant a great deal.

“It means we are on the right side of the law,” he said. “The right side of social justice and the right side of history for this.”

Sheriff Wilcher’s concerns about this ordinance extending to other crimes are actually unfounded.

The Georgia criminal statute already specifically gives municipalities the jurisdiction to “dispose of cases” involving less than one ounce of marijuana.

Van Johnson hopes to have the written ordinance on council desks soon, and a first reading within the next month.