ONLY ON 3: Operation Beacon shuts parents out of the classroom and school activities

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Parents say a there is new policy shutting parents out of their children’s classrooms. “Operation Beacon” with Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools was created to recruit volunteers. But if those volunteers don’t pass a background check they would be kicked out of the program.

Savannah-Chatham County school leaders say they’re going the extra mile to protect their students. But many parents say their new policy is too strict.

According to Georgia Law O.C.G.A 35-3-34.2, volunteers who would have unsupervised access to students have to submit their fingerprint to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigations and can be disqualified because of convictions of child abuse or neglect.

But there are some non-violent crimes parents say, is stopping them from volunteering.

The program allows parents to spend time in the classroom and on field trips but under a few conditions.

There are three tiers. Tiers one and two do not allow anyone who is a sexual predator or one who is on the national sex offender registry. Tier three volunteers go through extensive screening since they work closer with students.

If a parent doesn’t pass they lose all volunteering rights leaving many frustrated including Luke Edenfield whose mom was recently revoked of all rights.

“Not having her is weird, it’s unjust…It’s preventing you from working for the schools, volunteering for your child or caring from the program that you love,” Luke says.

His mom Kristy Edenfield has volunteered with SCCPSS for the past 15 years.

But was recently denied because of a non-violent misdemeanor from years ago. After challenging what she calls harsh stipulations he and his mom are hoping for change.

Luke says, “I hope they come to a resolve of mercy. I hope they come to a resolve of taking each case by case and really focus on what happened, how long ago, what has this person done. Is there any evidence that they’ve shown change…”

Some school board members call the policy discriminatory, harsh and unnecessary. Mostly because some parents have been denied for charges like reckless driving, DUI, and writing bad checks.

SCCPSS Board President Jolene Byrne says, “the way the policy is being implemented now is not the way it was intended by the board and I look forward to the changes that Dr. Levett is going to make so that parents can have and continue to have the opportunity to be involved in their children’s lives.”

Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett told News 3 she and her staff will be looking at all of the data to come up with something everyone can live with.There is a process the board has to go through before making any changes. They will review information and hear community testimonies.