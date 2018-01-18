North Carolina reports storm-related death

By Published:
North Carolina trooper responds to accident (WXII/NBC News)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A minivan overturning into an eastern North Carolina canal marks what Gov. Roy Cooper calls the state’s first reported weather-related fatality from the winter storm.

The state Highway Patrol says the minivan’s driver died Thursday morning when the vehicle ran off an icy and snowy road and into the canal in Washington County, 130 miles east of Raleigh. Troopers were investigating.

The death reinforced Cooper’s call during a morning briefing for people to stay off the roads while crews plow them, and warned thoroughfares would be dangerously icy again Thursday night and Friday morning.

Troopers have investigated more than 2,300 collisions and received 3,500 calls for services.

Cooper said about 9,000 homes and businesses were without power Thursday morning.

Several inches of snow were reported across the state, with close to 1 foot in some areas.

