SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man wanted on aggravated stalking charges has been arrested, according to Metro police.

38-year-old Christopher Brewton was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and charged with felony aggravated stalking.

Earlier this week SCMPD’s Islands Precinct detectives were asking for the public’s help locating Brewton.

No further details were made immediately available.