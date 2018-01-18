Lowcountry author releases Savannah-based mystery novel

Alan Chaput, of Bluffton, released a novel called, Savannah Sleuth earlier this month. It’s the first in a series of three that are all being released this year.

He describes the mystery novel as “…a journey from Savannah’s Southern wealth and grace into the hidden corners of Savannah and across two continents in a deadly pursuit of justice.”

Click here to visit Chaput’s website and learn more about a free download of the book.

It’s his first novel, but his writing has been recognized by two literary publications.

He talked with WSAV’s Ben Senger about how his first career in management led to a second career in writing: