Local churches to participate in March for Life rally in Washington

Savannah (WSAV) – A local group is headed to Washington D.C. to encourage lawmakers to be “pro-life.”

Members of the Independent Presbyterian congregation as well as other area churches boarded a bus in the parking lot of Southside Baptist Thursday afternoon.

They will participate in the March for Life this weekend in our nation’s capital. The goal of the trip is to be part of the movement against the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

“Speaking with the legislators has been very rewarding and testing type of experience as well. Expressing our views to them and then discussing with them the pros and cons,” Forrest Williams, Chairman of Right to Life Committee said.

The group will also visit with U.S. senators and congressmen while in Washington.

