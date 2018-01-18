GDOT worker clearing roads killed in train accident

MORELAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Department of Transportation worker helping clear icy roads was killed Thursday morning after a train collided with his dump truck.

Officials say the accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. in Coweta County when the CSX train bound for Atlanta struck the GDOT truck on the tracks.

The driver has been identified as 60-year-old Carey Byron Ellerbee from Thomaston, Georgia. Ellerbee died at the scene.

It is not clear how the truck ended up on the tracks, but officials say it was dragged for several hundred yards.

The Director of Emergency Management said the GDOT worker had been out all night working to clear roads covered with snow and ice.

Georgia state troopers investigating the collision said the crossing was not protected by a gate, only a yield sign.

A CSX spokesperson said the company extends its deepest sympathies to Ellerbee’s family and GDOT.

CSX personnel are working with state troopers as they investigate the crash.

Coweta County was placed on a curfew Wednesday and Thursday night due to snowy and icy conditions.

Since the start of the storm, emergency officials have assisted 146 motorist reports and 86 accidents — with and without injuries involved.

GDOT Southeast tweeted the following statement Thursday afternoon:

We at the Georgia Department of Transportation are devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our team members this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we ask for respect and privacy for them during this very difficult time.

Gov. Deal tweeted his condolences as well:

We offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of the [Georgia Department of Transportation employees] who was tragically killed while in service to our community and state. ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’ – Psalm 34:18.

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you further updates.

Story info via WXIA, NBC News.