Flu outbreak kills nine in South Carolina, five in Georgia. More people go to emergency rooms

Flu cases are up nationwide. In South Carolina, nine people have died and in Georgia, five people with flu symptoms have died.

In Savannah, area emergency rooms are seeing an influx of people with flu symptoms. “People have a fever and respiratory symptoms like cough and sneezing, a sore throat. body aches, headache and then just generally feeling weak and fatigued,” says Rita Allen, an RN Infection Preventionist at Candler.

Visitor restrictions have been in place for some time, the idea being that those visiting the hospital who may have a cold will wear a mask and sanitize their hands to prevent vulnerable inpatients from possibly being exposed to the flu.

But it’s the flu that is pushing more outpatients to visit the emergency room. At Candler for example, 58 patients were treated between January a and January 16. At St. Joseph’s, that number was 98. That compares to 12 and five patients during the first week in December.

Allen says they “are above the baseline in Georgia” i.e. there are more cases in this state per capita than in some others.

The Georgia Department of Community Health is tracking the problem. “So it’s just going up every week it looks like by week and by age group,” said Allen. She says children and elderly are most at risk. And if you feel sick you should “rest at home and if you don’t get better contact your doctor.”

But Allen says if your “high fever persists and you continue to feel fatigue and weakness, you may need to seek help from emergency room personnel.. “if it’s an emergency and you cannot breathe you need to come to the emergency room,” she said.

She says try to keep yourself healthy and beware the virus is all around you. “It widespread and we need to be aware and we need to be prepared and do the right things,” she said.