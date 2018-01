STATESBORO, Ga. – The Georgia DOT announced Georgia Power will have intermittent rolling roadblocks on Interstate 16 in Bulloch County on Sunday, Jan. 21 between 7 a.m.-noon .

Traffic impacts will occur between milepost 114 and milepost 121 in Bulloch County during rolling roadblock.

All work is weather contingent. Motorists should expect delays in this area and are urged to use alternate routes if possible.