Council unanimously passes ordinance on horse carriage regulations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah City Council has passed an ordinance to protect horses drawing carriages during adverse weather conditions.

The amendment passed unanimously on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Carriage operations will now be prohibited during cold or dangerous winter weather conditions.

When temperatures drop below 35 degrees, horses and animals waiting for passengers must be covered with appropriate blankets.

READ: Ordinance to Amend the Horse-Drawn Carriage for Hire Ordinance

This comes just weeks after a photo of a horse slipping on an icy downtown street was shared across social media.

The horse was not injured, but operations were temporarily restricted on carriage tour operations due to road conditions from the storm.