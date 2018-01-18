Community raises money for 10-year-old’s funeral

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Family and friends gathered to remember 10-year-old, Justin Martin hit and killed by a car last week.

More than 100 people filled the pews of Sweetfield of Eden Church in Savannah tonight to raise money for Justin’s’ funeral. It truly was a celebration of his life with a choir, multiple pastors and a full band.

They took cash donations some even swiping their credit cards to help his family. Many didn’t even know him or his mother but they gave what they had to help with his loss.

His mother Jalissa Martin says, “I am beyond thankful for everybody. for everybody. the love, the support, everyone coming by checking on me to see what i need. i can’t even tell you what i need. but i am beyond thankful especially for you pastor.”

They raised all the money necessary to bury Justin; nearly nine thousand dollars.

