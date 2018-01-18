Community Corner: Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision hosts 2nd annual ‘Dining in the Dark’ fundraiser

According to the National Federation of the Blind, as many as 10 million Americans are blind or visually impaired.

Each year 75-thousand more people will be added to this group.

This weekend, you’re invited to take part in a special fundraiser designed to raise awareness about vision loss. It’s called ‘Dining in the Dark.’

Lois Model, Executive Director of the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision joins us with details.

Dining in the Dark

Saturday, January 20

6 pm – 10 pm

Embassy Suites

605 W. Oglethorpe Avenue

Get tickets here.