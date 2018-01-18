Coal Ash Roads pose health concerns for residents, county leaders find a solution

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Concern is growing among residents in Effingham County after the recent winter weather worsened conditions on coal ash roads. It leaves many worried that hazardous materials lie in coal ash roads and pose health risks.

After complaining for weeks- county officials have provided a short term fix by placing sand and dirt on 56 roads since January 9; using 11 dump trucks and four graders.

Edwards Harvath who is a resident of Creekwood Farms says, “what the county did was they came in and put a layer of tar and rock chips on top off it. Put a band-aid on it.”

But now people are looking for a long term solution. Coal Ash comes from coal-fired electric power plants and now covers 252 roads in Effingham County. Those who drive in it daily say it’s’ been a headache since 2002.

Harvath says, “It was a problem back then as soon as it got wet and people complained about it being on their cars.” But now, he and others are concerned about the hazardous materials found in coal ash such as mercury, lead and arsenic.

He says, “It is toxic. It can cause brain issues, it can cause blood pressure issues, organ and tissue damage. The heavy metals are carcinogenic.”

According to Effingham County Administrator, Steve Davis, the material was approved and tested by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. They say only 12% of the roads are coal ash, the rest is lime and calcium sulfate. Davis also says, there is no evidence of hazardous material in the roads that exceed regulatory limits.

“This stuff needs to come out of here because I’m living on a toxic waste dump, basically,” Harvath said. “I’m paying 1600 dollars a year for a trash can in taxes. That’s where my taxes are going to this. The county is aware of it, my property values are going down because of this,” he says.

Last week Georgia Emergency Management Authority visited Effingham County to assess the roads.

Effingham County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday following the assessment to make a decision.

The board approved 1.42 million, to purchase equipment to repave roads, materials to cover and seal the roads and hire a new crew for the repair and maintenance.The new crew will begin working within the next two weeks but the damaged roads won’t be repaired for another year. The board also approved $7,175 for the testing of ash material by an independent lab. The lab will ensure that the roads are safe and not toxic.