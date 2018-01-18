Bulloch County deputies makes arrest in Thompson Farms holiday display damage

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants and made an arrest in the Criminal Damage To Property case involving the destruction of property at the Thompson Farms Christmas Lights and Decorations located on Old River Road in Bulloch County.

Warrants have been issued for Criminal Damage To Property in the 2nd degree for the arrest of Autumn Evans, 17, of Chatham County and Zacary Smith, 20, of Liberty County. Evans was arrested, and Bulloch County investigators are still looking for Smith.

On Dec. 26, Roy Thompson, owner of Thompson Farms, filed a criminal complaint with Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office after finding approximately $2,500 worth of Christmas decorations damaged and destroyed. According to the sheriff’s office, during the investigation, several individuals were identified as being on the property during the time of the destruction, but it was determined that all did not participate in the damaging of the property.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Williams Sims at (912) 764-1767.