Amazon chooses 20 finalists for second headquarters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NBC News) — Amazon has whittled down the list of cities in contention to host its second North American headquarters.

238 locations initially made bids, hoping to attract the billions of dollars in investment, and 20 made the short list — including Atlanta.

“We are excited to learn that Atlanta has been included on Amazon’s short list,” Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted Thursday morning. “This has been a cooperative effort by the entire region, and we truly believe that Metro Atlanta has the talent, transit and logistics that provides the best location for Amazon’s second headquarters.”

The finalists are mostly located away from the traditional west coast tech hubs.

Tech-savvy areas like Boston, Austin and northern Virginia are on the list, but other finalists, including Denver, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles, had been considered strong contenders because they meet Amazon’s bidding criteria.

That includes a strong base of tech talent in a region with a population of more than 1 million.

But cities not normally considered tech strongholds are still in the running, including Miami, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Columbus, Ohio.

The finalists are all located in the U.S. with the exception of Toronto.

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Columbus

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

LA

Miami

Montgomery Co., MD

Nashville

Newark, NJ

NYC

Northern VA

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh

Toronto

Washington, DC

Amazon is expected to make a final decision later in 2018. The new headquarters could employ as many as 50,000 people in an around the city of choice.