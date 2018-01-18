3 Savannah schools removed from ‘focus’ list

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three schools in Chatham County were removed from the failing list.

Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham Public Schools, Dr. Ann Levett announced at the school board meeting on Wednesday that West Chatham Elementary, Butler Elementary and Thunderbolt Elementary have been removed from the “focus” list in Georgia — a milestone to be celebrated.

The school board also announced makeup days following the winter weather earlier this month.

They have decided on two pre-designated makeup days: Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.