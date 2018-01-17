Winter storm causes delays, cancellations at Savannah-Hilton Head airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Winter weather across the South and up the East Coast is causing flight delays and cancellations at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

Airport officials say you should contact the airline–not the airport–for the most up-to-date information.

Savannah/Hilton Head Arrivals & Departures: http://bit.ly/1yg5o3B

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Flight Info: http://bit.ly/2jxgXlT

Charlotte-Douglas Flight Info: http://bit.ly/2AHDt53

Atlanta saw more than one and a half inches of snow this morning, which caused delays and closures at the Hartsfield- Jackson Airport.

For those who may be heading towards the Atlanta airport, officials encourage you to “allow plenty of time for travel to and through the airport.”

Check out the latest Storm Team 3 Forecast here.