Wind chill advisory for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cold winds are making their way into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry overnight.

Although we won’t see freezing rain or snow as we did earlier this month, precautions still need to be taken now.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Appling, Bacon, Beaufort, Chatham, Coastal Jasper, Jeff-Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Wayne counties from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Wind chills are expected around 15 degrees.

Cold air and wind combined can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes if exposed to the skin.

For your own safety, make sure you wear a hat and gloves during your early morning commute.

Meanwhile, emergency officials urge you to remember the ‘Four P’s’ for winter safety:

People: Check on elderly neighbors and relatives or those who may have functional access needs. Make sure they have everything needed to get them through the cold weather.

Pets: Keep your furry friends indoors. If you’re running to the store, avoid taking and leaving animals in a vehicle. Cars can act as a refrigerator of sorts during cold weather.

Plants: Cover greenery with fabric during the night — avoid using plastic.

Pipes: Insulate those pipes by wrapping old clothes or newspapers around them. Are temps below freezing? It’s a good idea to keep your faucets dripping to prevent them from icing over.

Storm Team 3 is watching temperatures closely. Check out the latest forecast here or download our app for information in the palm of your hand.