VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps driver on icy Atlanta road

MARIETTA, Ga. (WXIA) — When a woman’s car kept sliding on an icy road in Atlanta, one friendly neighbor stepped in to help.

A video shows the driver’s wheels continuously spinning, going nowhere on the icy hill of US 41 on Wednesday morning.

With a little help from the good Samaritan, the driver helped her out of the mess.

He slowly backed her SUV down the hill, then slowly inched it back up and past the place where she had been stuck.

When he got to the top, he stopped next to is own SUV, got out and drove away in his vehicle.

Forecasters say snowfall totals for Wednesday are between one and three inches.

While the snow might stop falling, temperatures are expected to dip and wind chills will be dangerously low overnight in the single digits — and in some places, sub-zero.