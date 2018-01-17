Three Georgia Southern students are Disney All-American College Band finalists

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Everyone has their favorite Disney song that they know by heart. But what if you could be a part of a Disney band that performs those songs.

That is something that Georgia Southern students Taylor Yarbrough, Jonathan Tang and Anthony Weber could be a part of. All three are finalists for the Disneyland All American College Band.

This is not the first time a Georgia Southern student has made it into the band. In 2015, Trombonist Eric Spencer was selected for the program.

The band is one of the top collegiate programs in the country. They select only 21 of the best musicians to perform in both the marching and jazz bands at Disneyland, as well as learn about the music industry through Disney.

The best part of program, though, is who their teachers are.

“Every week they bring in a new studio musician, Disney studio musician,” says Yarbrough who plays trumpet. “We get opportunities to take lessons with them. It’s such a great opportunity to play with these top caliber players.”

For Tang and Weber, who both play trombone, this can open doors to big career possibilities.

“I think for both of us, I think this would be the next step in our future,” says Tang. “We are both performers at heart and all we want to do is perform. I think this really would help us get our foot in the door for this next level of performing.

So what does it take to make it into this prestigious band?

“They are looking for musicianship. They are looking for personality. If you can play both classically and jazz, not just that you are good at one but if you can do it all.”

Dr. Rick Mason of the Georgia Southern Department of Music says their talent and leadership says their talent and leadership helped them get this far.

“The three that are going up have been leaders in this band for years now,” says Mason. “They started out as freshmen with that work ethic and with that work ethic, they are going to be very successful in the business.”

The final audition will be in front of Disney All American College Band instructors on January 27th.