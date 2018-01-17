Is Interim Chief the right choice for SCMPD? Crime expert says yes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The city announced a new Interim Chief on Tuesday who will not be seeking the Police Chief position on a permanent basis.

But what exactly does this mean to Savannah Police — and why hire from outside of the department?

Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew has the top cop spot for the time being, which News 3’s Crime Expert Gerry Long says is a wise move by the city.

“You cant run an organization of 600 people with everything that is going on, with the de-merger and the two organizations and all that, to run as smoothly as possible,” the former SCMPD Major explains, adding, “Up until that announcement there was no one in charge.”

Revenew’s location and history of 33 years with Pooler Police, including seven as chief, works in his favor.

Many officers and city officials have worked with him before and know his management style.

By putting a current chief in the position, one who isn’t from Savannah, it gives officers in the department a better sense of who is in charge.

Allowing Revenew to avoid the politics and focus on what is best for the department is key — even if its just short term.

“This person has stated they are not interested in the position, which gives them the opportunity to make decisions based on whats in the best interest of the community whats in the best interest of the organization, as opposed as whats in the best interest of future employment,” explained Long.

Long says the biggest pitfall Revenew may face is with questions about making decision on staffing. Can he promote, hire or fire officers?

Many of those questions will be answered as he works to keep the ship moving forward until the next captain takes the helm of the Savannah Police Department.