Savannah Fire receives life-saving smoke detectors

Savannah (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department received smoke alarms from the Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office Wednesday.

It’s part of the Operation Safe Home Program. The initiative provides local fire agencies smoke detectors to distribute to citizens to help protect themselves and their property.

Chief Middleton of the Savannah Fire Department echoes the importance of having these life-saving devices.

“We’re in business to protect lives and property so for us to have any devices that helps notify people to get out. Our primary concern is getting the people out and then we’ll protect their property. So it’s all part of a community risk-reduction strategy that we’re undertaking that really promotes life safety.”

Deputy Insurance & Safety Fire Commissioner Jay Florence shares some eye-opening statistics concerning fires around the state in 2017.

“So last year there were over 109 fire deaths in residential structures. And of those 109 fire deaths we could only find working smoke alarms in five homes. So having a working smoke alarm literally doubles your chances of surviving a fire.”

Savannah Fire offers complimentary home fire safety checks and also installs smoke detectors and batteries for all City of Savannah Residents free of charge.