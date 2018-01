BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Richmond Hill man has been charged with murder and accused of killing his wife.

Thirty-two year-old Jeremiah Watkins is accused of killing 29-year-old Breona Watkins.

According to police, he turned himself in to Hinesville Police on Sunday night and is being held at the Bryan County jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, call the GBI Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.