‘Policing is policing’ Metro’s Interim Police Chief lays out role in department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With his Pooler Police Department badge still attached to his left shoulder, Mark Revenew was introduced to reporters Wednesday morning as Interim Chief of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

“I can’t think of a better place to be. I’ve been all over the state and all over the world and I don’t know a better place to live,” Revenew said.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach announced Revenew’s position saying, “We’re blessed to have him in the City of Savannah.”

After spending more than 30 years with Pooler P.D., Revenew’s whirlwind announcement came as a surprise to many in local law enforcement, in part, because Revenew told News 3 in October he had plans to retire in April.

Now that plan is on hold.

Revenew told News 3 that the process of the invitation was “really fast,” saying City Manager Rob Hernandez called him on Monday to offer the position.

“When Mr. Hernandez called me, his first question was if I was interested permanently and I said no, and he said ‘that’s exactly what we’re looking for,'” Revenew said. “This gives them time to do a careful and thorough search.”

The announcement of the position comes less than a week before current Chief Jack Lumpkin is set to resign to begin a new position in DeKalb County.

Since Lumpkin’s announcement in December, there has been little word on a replacement — especially since the two acting assisting police chiefs do not have much command experience.

Revenew’s arrival comes at a pivotal moment as the department prepares to separate into two separate entities, county and city respectively, effective February 1st.

“I’ve been in this law enforcement community thirty-something years. These are my friends, these are my colleagues. So I expect everything to transition very smoothly. I’m proud to be part of it,” Revenew said.

He currently commands a force of about 50 officers in Pooler. Now, thanks to the 2018 City of Savannah budget, he’ll be in charge of more than 530 officers.

“Policing is policing and the first thing I’m going to do is meet with the precinct commanders and make them understand your precinct is your city,” Revenew said. “You’re going to be in control and responsible for making it a better place.”

Revenew told reporters he was honored to receive the opportunity but said he is fully aware of the task at hand — however long it takes.

“The citizens will see very little interruptions. When they call 911 they want a police officer,” he said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to make sure they’re kept safe.”

Revenew told reporters he plans on pulling double duty, serving as both Metro Interim Chief and Chief of Police in Pooler until both transitions are complete.

He said he plans on playing an active role in helping to fill both permanent roles.