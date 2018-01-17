Pedestrian struck and killed walking on Buckwalter Pkwy in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A man walking in the middle of Buckwalter Parkway was hit and killed by a car late Tuesday night. No charges were filed against the driver.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s office identified the man as 43-year-old Charmaine Warthern of Bluffton.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, preliminary investigation shows that a man was walking down the center of the northbound lanes on Buckwalter Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle near the entrance of the Woodbridge Subdivision.

The driver called 911 and said she “didn’t see the man until the victim was hit.” When EMS arrived, they pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

“We arrived on the scene and found the victim and another man who was walking with the victim,” said Joy Nelson with the Bluffton Police Department. “That man did tell us, tell police, that he was walking on the sidewalk, but, the victim, his friend, who he was walking with, was walking down the center lanes of Buckwalter.”

Nelson said the driver did not originally flee the scene, “She pulled over as soon as she realized what she did… Got out of her vehicle, the victim’s friend started yelling at her, scared her and therefore she left.”

Nelson said the driver is protected by the law and did the right thing.

“There is a statute in the law that states if you are driving down the road and something like this happens where you hit someone and you are scared of where you are or your surroundings, you are able to get to a phone immediately and call police and notify them,” Nelson said.

Bluffton’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and it is still an ongoing investigation.

Buckwalter Parkway was closed for about two hours while investigators reconstructed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Ryan Fazekus at 843-706-4550.