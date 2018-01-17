Parent says screening process for volunteer program in schools too strict

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Chatham County Public School System will have to explain a policy that some say shuts parents out of their child’s classroom.

The district’s new initiative Operation Beacon was created to recruit volunteers that includes an extensive screening process for volunteers who want take part in classroom activities or field trips.

But, if they don’t pass a background check, the person is kicked out of the program.

One mom spoke to News 3 because she says last year she could volunteer at her kid’s school and now, because of an old aggravated assault charge, she can’t continue serving.

Bobbie Gray says, “They need to loosen up their guidelines just a little bit, because I shouldn’t be punished for something that happened 10 years ago. I should be allowed to do these things with my children and experience these things with my children (and not be punished) because of something I did when I was 17.”

Today, the Board of Education will present more about Operation Beacon and the volunteer screening.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Whitney Administrative Complex on Laura Avenue.

If you wish to speak, you may request to be put on the agenda. Just arrive early to get your name on the list.