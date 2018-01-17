Our Hometown: 9th annual Student Success Expo this Saturday

Join the Savannah Chatham County Public School System this Saturday, January 20, as it hosts its 9th Annual Student Success Expo and STEM Festival.

The event gets underway from 10 am to 3 pm at the Savannah Mall.

Get college and career information, enjoy interactive displays, and learn about public school options across the district.

The Expo will also feature a “Teddy Bear Clinic”— focusing on Healthcare Science fields.

New this year, the Young Entrepreneurs and Young Inventors Showcase— highlighting student s who own their own business or who have invented products.

SCCPSS will also kick off its Choice Program Application process.

Parents will be able to apply on-site for the 2018-2019 school year.

Admission and parking is free and open to the public.

For more information, call: (912) 395-6765