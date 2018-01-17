Japanese public TV says staffer sent missile alert in error

The Associated Press Published:
A smartphone shows Tuesday's NHK television's news website saying "North Korea appears to have fired a missile," "The government: Seek shelter inside buildings and basements," second from top, in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert on Tuesday warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then minutes later corrected it, top, days after a similar error in Hawaii. The message at top reads: "The flash of North Korea's missile launch was a mistake." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) – Japanese public broadcaster NHK says its erroneous alert of a North Korean missile fired at Japan was sent by a staff member who meant to file a different news flash.

NHK denied any mechanical flaw and said Wednesday it is studying preventive measures.

The erroneous news flash Tuesday said North Korea appeared to have fired a missile at Japan and that the government was warning people to take shelter. NHK retracted the mistake within minutes and apologized on air and on other formats.

NHK isn’t sure how many of its 300,000 social media followers saw the alert or notification and it’s unknown if anyone followed the instructions.

Days earlier, Hawaii’s emergency authorities sent a mistaken warning of a missile attack to mobile phones across the state, triggering panic.

