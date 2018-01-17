Dems and GOP in standoff over DACA, a border wall, gov’t funding

NBC News Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration is preparing to withhold tens of millions of dollars from the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, cutting the year's first contribution by more than half or perhaps entirely, and making additional donations contingent on major changes to the organization, according to U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(NBC News) — With less than 72 hours to go, talks to avoid a government shutdown have stalled after the president rejected a bipartisan deal.

Democrats want protection for “dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. President Trump wants a border wall.

Neither side is budging.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and others are refusing to sign off on another short-term budget deal.

“Everyone will be blamed if there is a self-inflicted, avoidable crisis,” Blumenthal says.

President Trump initially promised to sign a bipartisan compromise, but later rejected it.

“We showed up Thursday with a bipartisan bill and presented it to him and it was a much different story,” said Senator Dick Durbin.

Complicating things: The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to skip the appeals court, step in early and allow President Trump to revoke the DACA program protection in March.

