Dems and GOP in standoff over DACA, a border wall, gov’t funding

(NBC News) — With less than 72 hours to go, talks to avoid a government shutdown have stalled after the president rejected a bipartisan deal.

Democrats want protection for “dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. President Trump wants a border wall.

Neither side is budging.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and others are refusing to sign off on another short-term budget deal.

“Everyone will be blamed if there is a self-inflicted, avoidable crisis,” Blumenthal says.

President Trump initially promised to sign a bipartisan compromise, but later rejected it.

“We showed up Thursday with a bipartisan bill and presented it to him and it was a much different story,” said Senator Dick Durbin.

Complicating things: The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to skip the appeals court, step in early and allow President Trump to revoke the DACA program protection in March.

