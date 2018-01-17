Council to vote on $3.2 million agreement over police services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The city and county may finally agree on one thing when it comes to the police department separation — money.

The Savannah City Council will vote Thursday on an agreement regarding outstanding issues with the Chatham County Board of Commissioners over the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

The city claimed the county owed them more $6 million for 2016 and 2017 police protection.

READ: Settlement Agreement between Savannah & Chatham County

In this proposed agreement, the county will pay the city around $3.2 million for those police services in 2016, 2017 and the month of January 2018.

In addition, the county will take over 911 center operations from the city when the departments split on Feb. 1.

The county has already agreed to the compromise during its meeting on Dec. 15 last year, but the city will vote during their 2:00 p.m. meeting tomorrow.

