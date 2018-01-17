Community Corner: Savannah prepares for Women’s March Anniversary

January 21, 2017, hundreds of thousands of women marched on Washington, DC and in sister cities across the country and around the world in what would become the largest single-day protest in American history.

As we approach the one year anniversary of the Women’s March– organizers, partners, artists and activists in our area are preparing to launch a collective agenda: #PowertothePolls.

Amanda Hollowell, co-organizer of Savannah’s event, talks about the progress the movement has been made and this year’s agenda.

Advertisement