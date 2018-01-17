Community Corner: Savannah prepares for Women’s March Anniversary

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

January 21, 2017, hundreds of thousands of women marched on Washington, DC and in sister cities across the country and around the world in what would become the largest single-day protest in American history.
As we approach the one year anniversary of the Women’s March– organizers, partners, artists and activists in our area are preparing to launch a collective agenda: #PowertothePolls.
Amanda Hollowell, co-organizer of Savannah’s event, talks about the progress the movement has been made and this year’s agenda.

