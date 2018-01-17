CEMA offers free emergency preparedness classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency officials are offering free training classes to help prepare community members for life-threatening situations.

People often refrain from helping in emergency situations because they simply aren’t prepared or question whether they are doing the right thing.

To combat this mindset, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is hosting ‘You Are the Help, Until Help Arrives’ classes on Thursday, Jan. 18:

Morning Class: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Salvation Army of Savannah (3000 Bee Rd) – Register Here

Evening Class: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Unity of Savannah – Center for Spiritual Awakening (2320 Sunset Blvd) – Register Here

Each class covers the same content: how to control bleeding, position an injured person, comfort those in need.

CEMA encourages residents to register on their website, but it is not required.

For details on what you can expect during this training class, visit here.