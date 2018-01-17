Cases of flu increase locally, five deaths statewide

The flu is now affecting many people across the nation and in Georgia, five people have now died. That’s according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Local hospitals in Savannah still have visitor restrictions in place. At Memorial Health for example, anyone who is feeling ill or who suspects they may have a cold, is asked not to visit anyone at the hospital. Memorial provided numbers indicate it has has 130 cases of flu since August.

Officials at St. Joseph’s Candler also have the visiting restrictions in place. The facility provided statistics going back to the first week in December and those show steady and sometime stark increases in the number of flu cases as the weeks have gone by.

At Candler: 183 cases have been reported from December 1 through January 16 (yesterday.) The week of December 1st there were 12 cases while 58 cases were reported from the period of January 1st through the 16th.

At St. Joseph’s: 162 cases have been reported from December 1 through January 16 (yesterday.) The week of December 1st there were five cases reported while there were 98 cases reported from the period of January 1st through the 16th.

Health officials say the best thing you can do for protection is still to get a flu shot. They say the flu season in the South can last through March so it’s not too late. And while the virus strains this year have shown great resistance to the vaccine, we’re told a shot is still your best chance and may help you recover faster.

Here is more advice from Georgia Department of Health:

**Get vaccinated

** Cover your mouth when you cough.

** Wash your hands frequently.

** Limit contact with others who might have the flu. This is why flu spreads in winter — people are indoors together.

** If you have a case of flu, you are advised not to return to work or regular activities too quickly because you may still be contagious and you will also affect your recovery.