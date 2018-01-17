Board approves makeup days for Savannah-Chatham schools

Related Coverage No make up days for Bulloch County Schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has announced makeup days for school closures earlier this month.

Winter weather and icy road conditions shut down area schools for three days during the beginning of January.

The BOE reviewed the pre-designated make-up calendar and decided on what they say is the best option to recover lost instruction.

The following days were proposed and approved:

Monday, February 19

Tuesday, February 20

On these days all schools will operate on regular schedules and students should report at their designated bell time.