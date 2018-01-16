WSAV’s 2018 MLK Observance Day Parade Special

Hundreds of local organizations, schools, churches and businesses bundled up and showed up Monday, Jan. 15 for the 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade.

Each year the MLK Observance Day Association celebrates Dr. King’s life on the national holiday with a parade through downtown Savannah.

The city and surrounding communities line the streets of the city to enjoy the sights and sounds.

Dr. Ann Levett, Savannah-Chatham County Public School Superintendent, and Al Wright, Public Affairs Consultant at Gulfstream, led this year’s parade as the 2018 Marshals.

Our live coverage kicked off Monday morning with WSAV’s own Kim Gusby and Ben Katko hosting.

Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson joined them as a special guest while Courtney Cole reported on the ground.

