The Winter Olympics may be just around the corner, but some summer Olympians are making sure we don’t forget about them.

British gymnast Nile Wilson shared a video of him back-flipping into his shorts and sticking the landing — four times.

Wilson took home a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Now the internet is ‘flipping’ over the video, seen close to 4 million times on Instagram at @nilemw.

“Who thinks they can challenge?” Wilson wrote, challenging friends or fellow competitors.