Video: High tech cars revealed at international auto show

(NBC News) It is show time in the Motor City, with Detroit hosting the annual North American International Auto Show, featuring the latest, greatest, and future on four wheels.

It opens to the public later in the week and there is so much to see, from sports cars to SUV’s, to second generation electric and new hybrids.

The North American International Auto Show gives a “revealing” look into the car industry.

A big part of what’s next is autonomous vehicles, with no steering wheel and no pedals.

Analysts say these vehicles are not that far from the mainstream.

“I feel like we’ve been talking about it like its a hazy concept it’s going to come sometime, but I think plans are going to start to solidify a lot more,” said Jessica Caldwell of Edmunds.

High-tech has become a “driver” in the industry, with dash boards looking more like cell phones or tablets.

Auto-makers have connected with drivers, selling more than 17 million vehicles each year for the last three years, the strongest three-year stretch in the history of the industry, with no plans of slowing down.

