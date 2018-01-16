VIDEO: Alligator vs. python fight spotted on Florida golf course

NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) — A python was seen wrapped around an alligator on a golf course in Florida on Friday.

Dr. Richard Nadler was golfing with friends at Fiddler’s Creek Golf Club Friday when he came across a back-up at the 10th hole.

They asked the people to hurry up because everyone was waiting to tee off.

Little did he know, he was about to witness something you don’t see every day.

“They drove back to explain to us that it was actually an alligator and python entwined. So that’s what everyone was taking pictures of that’s what the back up was. So we drove towards the hole and we took a look at the animals and we took pictures and we continued with our golf game,” Nadler said.

He said it is not that uncommon to see alligators, but this particular scenario was different.

“They were absolutely still,” he said. “There was no grappling going on, nothing. The python’s head was in the mouth of the alligator and the alligator was just sitting there absolutely still with his eyes wide open not moving. And he had all these people around him these golf carts and people walking around taking photographs.”

Several people said that the ‘battle’ ended with the alligator dragging the snake into the water.

“Apparently there was no intervention and the next morning they were all gone and the assumption was that the alligator won and that was the end of it,” Nadler said.

WBBH reached out to Fiddler’s Creek management and they did not wish to comment. But they were told that security was on hand throughout the incident, which reportedly lasted for four hours, to make sure nobody got too close.

Calls to Florida Fish and Wildlife were not returned at the time of this story’s publication.