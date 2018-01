Related Coverage TIU investigates pedestrian vs. tractor crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Jan. 12, Savannah Chatham Metro Police reported an accident involving a tractor versus pedestrian on Ogeechee Road. William Burke, 88, died Jan. 15, 2018 as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.

Metro reports that about 12:10 p.m. on Jan. 12, Burke was crossing the 3700 block of Ogeechee Road when he was struck by a Caterpillar backhoe that was traveling in the right westbound lane. Burke, who was not in a crosswalk, was transported to a hospital.