SVU investigating West 41st Street sexual assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance identifying two male subjects wanted for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault Tuesday around 2:50 a.m. in the 600 block of West 41st Street, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim described two men that may be involved in the assault or have information regarding the assault.

Details are limited, but one subject is described as a black male with a slender build who was around 5’9” tall. He had a beard and was seen last wearing a black hoodie and pants.

The second subject is described as a black male also with a slender build who was approximately 5’7” tall. The subject was clean shaven.

Metro’s Special Victims Unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information in this case or these subjects is asked to contact investigators at 912-525-3124 (confidential tip line).

Anonymous tips can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.