Snow closes Louisiana interstate, moves across Deep South

The Associated Press Published:
Jeff Watt walks on the University of Mississippi campus as sleet and rain fall in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, Jan.12, 2018. Inclement weather in the area has caused both the Lafayette County School District and the Oxford School District to cancel classes today. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say snow falling in Louisiana during the pre-dawn hours prompted the closure of an interstate as a winter weather system took aim at other states across the Deep South.P

The National Weather Service on Tuesday had issued winter storm warnings in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Winter weather advisories covered most of Alabama and much of Georgia as well.

Several school districts across the region canceled classes for Tuesday.

Snow was falling before dawn Tuesday in Louisiana and Mississippi, and was expected to move into Alabama and Georgia later Tuesday.

In Louisiana, state officials said both lanes of Interstate 49 in the Shreveport area were closed early Tuesday.

In Jackson, Mississippi, city offices were closed. Up to 3 inches of snow was possible in Mississippi’s Delta region.

