Sexual abuse victims confront former USA gymnastics doctor at sentencing

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (NBC News) — The first of more than 100 women sexually abused by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar took the stand at his sentencing hearing Tuesday, detailing his actions and the horrific impact on their lives.

Nassar faces up to 40 years in prison for his crimes and is already serving 60 years behind bars for possessing child pornography.

Kyle Stephens testified she was six when the sexual abuse began. Her parents believed Nassar’s denials for years.

“I listened to you tell me no one should ever do that and if they did, you should tell someone. Well, Larry, I’m here. Not to tell someone, but to tell everyone,” said Nassar victim Kyle Stephens.

Donna Markhum spoke on behalf of her daughter Chelsea, who took her own life in 2009 because she could not deal with the pain anymore.

During parts of the hearing, which is expected to last four days, Nassar buried his head in his hands.

Among Nassar’s accusers are several Olympic gold medal gymnasts including Simone Biles, who in an emotional social media post Monday wrote, “there are many reasons I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”