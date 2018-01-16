One dead after Florida casino boat erupts in flames

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — One woman is dead after a boat shuttling passengers to a casino ship caught fire Sunday off the coast of Florida.

The inferno started in the engine room and quickly engulfed the shuttle boat as it ferried passengers to an offshore casino cruise ship Sunday.

The shuttle’s captain is credited with saving lives for quickly turning the boat around and heading back to shore.

“He never made it that far,” said Port Richey Police Chief Gerard DeCanio. “He noticed the fire coming out of the engine room, so he literally almost ran the boat aground to the shoreline.”

The surviving passengers managed to escape by leaping into 59-degree water where they were able to wade back to land.

More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital, some suffering from smoke inhalation and chest pains.

A 42-year-old woman went home after escaping the fire, but became ill late Sunday evening and went to a hospital where she later died.

According to The Associated Press, Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Carrie Dempsey died Sunday night at the hospital. An autopsy will be performed.

Fourteen other passengers were injured.

