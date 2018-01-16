STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – There will be no make up days for Bulloch County schools.

The school board decided they will not require students and teachers to make up days missed because of Tropical Storm Irma and the recent snow. They will instead add the days into next year’s calendar.

They say make up dates should have a purpose, not just fill required time. They also did not want to interrupt upcoming breaks or reschedule end of the year events, such as graduations.

“The thing that we need to be careful about is to not be pushing ourselves and other people through the motions when we don’t know if it is going to be an effective day,” said Bulloch County Schools Superintendent Charles Wilson. “Based on the feedback that we have received both internal and external, we just felt like that these probably would not be effective days.”

The school board will decide on next years calendar in their next meeting.

Other schools districts will make up those missed school days: