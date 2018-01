SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the public’s assistance providing information on a missing man.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Evan Painter was last seen around 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 in the 2300 block of Bull Street.

The 33-year-old is described as a white male, 6’1” and weighing around 220 lbs. He may be driving a red 2014 Toyota Scion xB.

Anyone with information regarding Painter’s location is asked to contact police at 912-652-6500.